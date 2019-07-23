Local church will distribute storm relief supplies to families impacted in Acadiana

King of Glory Tabernacle Church, in partnership with World Vision, Hosanna Fellowship Church of Gretna and Mt Calvary Holy Church America, Inc. will be distributing relief supplies.



World Vision is an international organization that select churches in hurricane-stricken communities to support. It responds to numerous disasters around the world.

They pre-position relief supplies so that when disaster strikes, a quick response can bring items like food, water, hygiene supplies, household kits, and clean-up materials.

The distribution to residents will take place Saturday, July 27 at the church for anyone in Acadiana impacted by Barry.

The address is 1325 South Magnolia Street, Lafayette, La

King of Glory Tabernacle will receive enough supplies for about one thousand families in Acadiana in need. A relief distribution will take place at the church on Tuesday, July 23 to begin organizing and preparing.