Local Boxing Icon, Beau Williford enters Hospice Care

The Ragin Cajun Boxing Club has announced via social media that Coach Beau Williford, who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer and kidney failure, is now home with hospice care.

“The legacy he will leave behind will last forever due to the many people’s live’s he’s touched and changed. When someone lives larger than life, they leave a large hole in the live’s of their loved ones,” the post stated.

“Please keep Coach Beau Williford and his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time.”