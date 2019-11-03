Local artist ‘Cupid’ serves as Grand Marshal of UL Lafayette homecoming parade

(KLFY)- UL Lafayette celebrated homecoming this week.

This year’s theme was “Embrace The Culture”.

The Ragin Cajun alumni and fans honored the annual homecoming tradition of “painting the town red” this week.

The week long homecoming celebration wrapped up as the parade rolled through campus.

Local and legendary rapper,Cupid, was honored as the Grand Marshal of the homecoming parade.

Cupid explains, “Initially it was a shock, caught me off guard. I attened UL, called USL in ’97 to 2001 so to be a part and be the Grand Marshal is a huge accomplishment. I am very happy about it.”

He tells News Ten what the Lafayette community means everything to him and his career.

“Well, it’s amazing, because had there not been the initial support of the community, there probably would not be “The Cupid Shuffle” what it is. All my other songs ,because of the support here first, everything I put out, I put out here first and grows. This is the heartbeat of my career,” Cupid adds.

Cupid explains that “home” means everything to him.

He and his family are happy to be here and look forward to staying in Lafayette.

Cupid explains, “Everything. I haven’t left. My son is still here. I don’t plan on going anywhere. I’ll travel wherever I want to go but I’m going to live in the good ole 337, Lafayette. “