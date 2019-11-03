Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Local artist ‘Cupid’ serves as Grand Marshal of UL Lafayette homecoming parade

Local
Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY)- UL Lafayette celebrated homecoming this week.

This year’s theme was “Embrace The Culture”.

The Ragin Cajun alumni and fans honored the annual homecoming tradition of “painting the town red” this week.

The week long homecoming celebration wrapped up as the parade rolled through campus.

Local and legendary rapper,Cupid, was honored as the Grand Marshal of the homecoming parade.

Cupid explains, “Initially it was a shock, caught me off guard. I attened UL, called USL in ’97 to 2001 so to be a part and be the Grand Marshal is a huge accomplishment. I am very happy about it.”

He tells News Ten what the Lafayette community means everything to him and his career.

“Well, it’s amazing, because had there not been the initial support of the community, there probably would not be “The Cupid Shuffle” what it is. All my other songs ,because of the support here first, everything I put out, I put out here first and grows. This is the heartbeat of my career,” Cupid adds.

Cupid explains that “home” means everything to him.

He and his family are happy to be here and look forward to staying in Lafayette.

Cupid explains, “Everything. I haven’t left. My son is still here. I don’t plan on going anywhere. I’ll travel wherever I want to go but I’m going to live in the good ole 337, Lafayette. “

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
41°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar