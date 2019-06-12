Local animal shelter and veterinary clinic brings community together for animals in need

Gotcha Day with Friends and Family will take place on June 22nd 2019. This is an adoption event to help empty out the St Martin Animal Shelter.

The day will include a “K-9 Kissing Booth”, D J Tyler Robicheaux, face painting, kids’ craft project table, kids’ carnival games, and pictures with the pets. Will also have door prizes. Please come out and help EMPTY the shelter. Adoption fees will be discounted on this day.

There will also be a silent auction and raffle tickets sold to help support the shelter for parish programs and routine veterinary care of intake and adoptable animals. The items have all been donated by Acadiana Businesses. This would not have been possible without the overwhelming support we have received from them.

You can purchase the raffle tickets from Country Place Veterinary Clinic at 1915 N. Main St., St. Martinville La. or purchase them from any employee of CPVC. The silent auction items can also be view and bids made at County Place Veterinary Clinic and the day of the event.

Also, there is booth space if you or your company would like to set up to meet and greet all event goers.

Please contact Debbie Trahan at Country Place Veterinary Clinic at 337-394-6296 to sign up!

Facebook event page – Gotcha Day with Family and Friends. Please go on the event page and invite all your friends to come join Country Place Veterinary Clinic and the St. Martin Shelter.