Live Blog: Gubernatorial candidates spar over Medicaid, taxes

This live blog will provide continuous updates leading up to and throughout tonight’s Louisiana Governor Primary Debate in Baton Rouge. If you’d like to watch a live video stream, you can click here.

7:55 p.m.

Candidates are making their closing statements.

7:50 p.m.

The first back-and-forth of the night comes on the issue of Medicaid expansion in #Louisiana. Once again @RepAbraham on the attack, @LouisianaGov says his claims are just false. — Daniel Jovic (@DanJovicNews) September 20, 2019

Edwards notes that Medicaid expansion is saving lives. He calls it one of the easiest big decision he’s made as governor.

.@JohnBelforLA notes that Medicaid Expansion is saving lives. Period. He calls it one of the easiest big decision he’s made as governor. (He says that ALL of the time.) #LAGovDebate #lagov — Christina Stephens 👩🏻‍💻 (@CEStephens) September 20, 2019

7:41 p.m.

LSU political communication student Justin Franklin says many of his friends and fellow classmates deal with the struggle of commuting to campus on Louisiana’s often clogged highway systems. Pointing out that the state currently has a multi-billion dollar infrastructure backlog, and the gas tax has remained the same for nearly three decades, he asks the candidates whether they would support legislation to raise Louisiana’s gas tax in order to help eliminate that backlog.

Edwards says he would.

“We need a business person to prioritize infrastructure,” Rispone says. in explaining why he would not. “We’ve got to spend that money where we promised.”

@RepAbraham says if a 'Gas Tax' is passed, as governor, he would assure the 'Gas Tax' is in fact tax neutral. Meaning, he'd cut in other areas. #LAGovDebate — Daniel Jovic (@DanJovicNews) September 20, 2019

7:30 p.m.

The topic turns to abortion rights. All three say they are pro-life and that they would not allow exceptions in future abortion legislation for rape and incest.

#LAGovDebate @DocAbraham @EddieRispone both says they would not support any exceptions in future abortion legislation for rape or incest. — Ariana J. Triggs (@ArianaTriggs) September 20, 2019

Rispone also complimented Edwards for signing into law a bill banning after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

7:20 p.m.

All three candidates raise their hands when asked by LSU Student Sarah Procopio whether they would support funding the TOPS program at its current levels

The Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS) is a program of state scholarships for Louisiana residents who attend Louisiana public colleges or universities.

Now we’re talking TOPS. Rispone will not play “politics football” when it comes to LA students’ education. Amen🙌🏼 @rmoon #LAGovDebate #mc3505 — Jennifer Baker (@i_am_jaybay) September 20, 2019

7:15 p.m.

All three candidates say they stand behind the Second Amendment.

#LAGovDebate Question: Would you support a state law requiring background checks for all firearm sales? Dr. Abraham says we've got to get to the root cause… until we address that, we can talk about whatever problem you want, but it doesn't address the problem. #imparaphrasing — Michelli Martin (@michellimtv) September 20, 2019

Louisiana has some of the least restrictive gun laws in the nation. The state does not require a background check prior to the sale or transfer of a firearm between unlicensed parties.

An exclusive Nexstar poll found that, when asked specifically about access to semi-automatic rifles, more than half (58%) of the likely voters surveyed said they either supported limitations on the 2nd Amendment or called for these rifles to be outlawed. Only 5% oppose the constitutional right to keep and bear arms and support limitations on gun ownership.

Edwards the poll’s findings don’t change his stance on the subject.

.@JohnBelforLa: “Every deer hunter I know uses a semi-automatic rifle to deer hunt.” #LALege #LAGovDebate — Harrison Golden (@harrisongolden) September 20, 2019

7:05 p.m.

Candidate introductions are met with loud cheers from a packed audience at the LSU Student Union Theater before WVLA NBC Local 33 moderator Fred Childers poses the first question to each of the candidates: Would consider banning e-cigarettes?

Rispone said e-cigarettes should be treated like cigarettes in general, but indicated he’s not quite prepared to support a ban on them.

Abraham said he doesn’t recommend vaping but called it a personal choice, adding public policy should follow the data on the effects of e-cigarettes.

Edwards said he would sit down with health officials and figure out what the facts are surrounding the health threat, but noted the growing number of people, particularly young people, who have developed serious, irreversible lung damage. He also added that the state would be addressing possible e-cigarette regulation in the next legislative session.

Questions moved on to the spending and the state budget.

Rispone says he would cut taxes and that he believes Louisiana has a spending problem. He says he would look at budgets from a business standpoint.

According to @LouisianaGov the state can not go back to operating with a "structural budget deficit". #LAGovDebate — Daniel Jovic (@DanJovicNews) September 20, 2019

6:15 p.m.

Doors are open at the LSU Student Union Theater, and the crowd has started to file into the venue. The top three candidates in the race will debate beginning at 7:00 p.m. CT.

So excited to attend the #LaGovDebate, can't wait to vote!!! pic.twitter.com/Lc4KCwglUD — Hayden Theriot (@theriot_hayden) September 19, 2019

Staff for each of the candidates had a chance to walk through the stage and get a feel for the production of the event. The moderators and production crew working the debate have been in rehearsals for the last 48 hours.

5:50 p.m.

Large crowds of supporters have gathered outside of the LSU Student Union Theater ahead of tonight’s event. There’s a pep rally like atmosphere as people are carrying signs and wearing shirts in support of their candidates.