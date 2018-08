LINCOLN PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Officers paid their final farewell today to Lincoln Parish Sheriff K-9 Boco.

Sgt. Boco was killed in the line of duty earlier in August while attempting to apprehend an attempted murder suspect.

Boco became a part of the LPSO family back in 2015. He was allegedly shot and killed while chasing down a suspect for murder.

Boco had more than 100 drug alerts and apprehensions. He assisted in hundreds of cases.

