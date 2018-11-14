Lighthouse Family Church hosts, "A Day of Thanksgiving," for those in need Video Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - "A Day of Thanksgiving," is a city-wide outreach hosted by Lighthouse Family Church in partnership with area businesses, churches and organizations. On November 17th, organizers will host the event where they will have free food, winter clothing, canned goods, toiletries, children's activities and live entertainment for the homeless and in need.

The event will take place at Parc Putnam downtown from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. They are still receiving volunteers and donations of canned goods and toiletries for the event.

