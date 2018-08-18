LIFTED: Boil water advisory lifted at UL Lafayette

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Photo: MGN

A boil water advisory for some buildings and halls at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has been lifted.

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure while water lines for a housing development at the corner of East Lewis and Johnston streets were being connected to the city’s domestic water system.

It began at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16.

The University’s Office of Facility Management will turn on water fountains on Monday, Aug. 20.