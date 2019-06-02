LIFTED: Boil advisory Praire Rhonde Water System in the Whiteville area rescinded

WHITEVILLE, La.- UPDATE: The advisory has been rescinded.

ORIGINAL: A boil advisory has been issued until further notice, for the Whiteville area starting at, 106907 Hwy 182 going north. This includes Hwy 29 and Hwy 106.

Customers may experience low water pressure at this time.

Prairie Rhonde Water System is working on the problem and will be providing updates as they come available.

