LGBTQ resolution up for discussion at upcoming Lafayette City-Parish council meeting

A discussion on a potential acknowledgement for the LGBTQ community will be brought up during Tuesday's Lafayette City-Parish Council meeting.

Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux authored the resolution and requested that it be added as an agenda item.

The potential resolution seeks to recognize the month of June, 2019 as "Pride Month".

In order for the resolution to be adopted, two council members must support the item.

Thereafter, a majority of the council must vote in favor of the resolution for it to be adopted.

