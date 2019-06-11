Less Humid and More Comfortable Weather Here for Tuesday along with Slightly Cooler Temps

Much lower humidity has moved into Acadiana overnight as temperatures slowly fall into the upper 60s this morning. The slightly cooler and less humid weather will be with us through the day. Highs will only be in the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. More of the area should turn cooler tonight as overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s by Wednesday morning.

