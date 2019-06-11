Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Less Humid and More Comfortable Weather Here for Tuesday along with Slightly Cooler Temps

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Today Planner AM 3D 6-11-19

Much lower humidity has moved into Acadiana overnight as temperatures slowly fall into the upper 60s this morning.  The slightly cooler and less humid weather will be with us through the day.  Highs will only be in the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.  More of the area should turn cooler tonight as overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s by Wednesday morning.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Headlines

More National

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image