Less Fog, More Heat this Wednesday. Rain Chances Remain Slim

Very warm and muggy this Wednesday morning as temperatures are in th upper 70s. Unlike yesterday, conditions are much clearer as fog has not developed much overnight. Hot and humid weather returns for the afternoon as high temps near 93° under a partly cloudy sky. The second half of the day will have a little more breeze with a stronger southwest wind. The heat index is expected to be back in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Drier air within the atmosphere will limit rain chances to only 10-20% today.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now