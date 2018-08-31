Lebesque Road Bridge Closure
LAFAYETTE, La. - Lebesque Road will be closed for approximately 8 months starting Tuesday.
Officials says the closure is necessary to remove and replace the existing bridge which is just west of Brothers Road.
Detour routes have been established.
