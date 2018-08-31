Local

Lebesque Road Bridge Closure

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 08:52 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 08:53 AM CDT

LAFAYETTE, La. - Lebesque Road will be closed for approximately 8 months starting Tuesday.

 

Officials says the closure is necessary to remove and replace the existing bridge which is just west of Brothers Road.  

 

Detour routes have been established.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center