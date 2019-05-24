LDWF reminding residents of boating safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wants everyone to stay safe on the water this weekend by offering these tips:

Wear your life jacket, always have a sober operator, and take the free safe boating course.

It is mandatory for everyone born after Jan. 1, 1984 to take the safe boating course in order to operate a vessel in excess of 10 horsepower.

DWI laws on the water are the same laws as the highway with the exact same penalties.

It is mandatory for anyone 16 years of age or younger to wear a life jacket while the vessel is underway on a boat that is under 26 foot long.

There must be enough life jackets on board for every person on the vessel.

To signup for the free safe boating course, please visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/boating/courses

