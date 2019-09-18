LCG votes for increased public transparency on council salary increases

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette City-Parish Council approved a resolution to increase transparency pertaining to pay raises.

The ordinance calls for an alteration to the Home Rule Charter regarding the creation of a process to ensure the public notification to council members salary increases.

The current salary for each parish and council member is $30,000 and each councilman is eligible for an up to 10 percent pay raise.

