LCG: Surrey Street between Kattie Dr. and Champagne St. closed due to water line break

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved

Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced that an emergency road closure of Surrey St. between Kattie Dr. and Champagne St. is necessary due to a subsurface water line break resulting in road failure.

According to Chief Communications Officer Cydra Wingerter, no traffic will be permitted in either direction on the 1300 block of Surrey St.

She said the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Public Works and Lafayette Utilities System crews are working to repair the water line and the road foundation.

The repair work may span several days, pending weather, Wingerter said.