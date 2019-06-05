LCG sand bag sites open in Lafayette Parish

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (LCG)

iberia Sand bag distribution in Iberia Parish

LAFAYETTE, La.(LCG)-The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rainfall and potential flooding in Lafayette Parish, with showers and thunderstorms beginning this afternoon and continuing until the weekend.

LCGDepartment of Public Works wishes to remind Lafayette Parish residents that local sandbag stations are open year-round.

Residents in areas at risk of flooding are encouraged to take precautions in advance of threatening weather to protect themselves and their properties.

Residents wishing to sandbag their property may access sandbags at one of two locations:

LCG Compost Facility, located at 400 Dugas Rd., off North University Ave. (permanent, regular sandbag site)

South District sandbag site, located at 1017 Fortune Rd. in Youngsville (permanent, regular sandbag site)

The sites are "self-bagging," meaning the bags and sand are provided to Lafayette Parish residents free, at no charge, but residents will need to supply their own manpower and shovel. Residents are asked to limit their sandbags to four bags per exterior door, with a maximum of 20 sand bags per household. A

s a reminder, residents should keep and store sandbags for future rain events and not dispose of sandbags after one use.

LCG offers the following tips to keep residents and property safe in the event of a flooding situation or extended heavy rain activity:

· Citizens can protect their property by ensuring ditches and street drains are clear from debris including leaves, limbs, trashcans and children's toys, especially balls.

· During a flash flood or extended localized rain activity, it should be expected that storm drains and drainage channels will reach capacity, temporarily flooding roads and adjacent property.

· In the event of localized street flooding, motorists should stay off roadways until all water recede.

· It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters, even in a parking lot. All are cautioned to heed signs or barricades which indicate flooding ahead. If pedestrians or drivers find themselves upon a flooded area, they should turn around and take an alternate route.

· Anyone experiencing flooding in a home and in need of emergency rescue should call 9-1-1. ANYONE in ANY emergency situation should call 9-1-1.

· Flash floods can happen with little or no warning and occur when excessive rains fall in a short amount of time. During a flash flood warning, citizens should be alert and take necessary precautions.

