LCG plans to extend Louisiana Avenue

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Consolidated Government is planning to extend Louisiana Avenue one-half mile north.

The road currently dead ends at East Butcher Switch Road. Louisiana Avenue will be extended to East Gloria Switch Road.

“It would take me home faster so I’d like it,” said Kaylee Cormier of Carencro.

LCG Public Works Director Mark Dubroc said the new section of road will be four lanes with a boulevard.

“It’s still subject to some review by the DOTD and I think we need another public meeting is going to be required, some new requirements by the state, but we think those will be formalities that won’t be a hurdle,” he said.

Crews will build a roundabout at Louisiana Avenue and East Gloria Switch Road. The entire project will cost $5.8 million.

Louisiana Avenue is an important north-south connector. And there’s been a lot of growth on the north side of town. Dubroc said the extension will help both residents and businesses.

“I think it opens up significant areas of residential in the Carencro area, the eastern Carencro, by connecting to Gloria Switch,” Dubroc said.

He said it will give drivers another north-south option – besides Moss Street and Interstate 49.

The project is expected to go out for bid in the second quarter of 2019.