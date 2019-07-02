LCG: No change to waste & recycling service on Independence Day

LCG compost facility closed July 4

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- Lafayette Consolidated Government announced there will be no changes to the residential waste collection schedule on Independence Day in Lafayette Parish.

Republic Services will run their regular residential garbage and recycling collection routes on Thursday, July 4. There will be no changes for residential service in the City of Lafayette and unincorporated parts of the parish the entire week of Independence Day. Thursday garbage and recycling customers should place their waste containers at the curb on Wednesday evening for collection on Thursday.

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Compost Facility at 400 N Dugas Rd., located off N. University Ave., will be closed on Thursday in observation of Independence Day. The facility will reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday.