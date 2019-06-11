LCG Mayor-President works to diversify charter transition team

Plans for the pending Lafayette Consolidated Home Rule Charter amendment enters a new phase.

“As we approach a legal resolution of the Charter amendments, it seems prudent to begin putting together an independent transition team to work through anticipated and unanticipated issues,” LCG Mayor-President Joel Robideaux stated in an email.

Lafayette Parish Tax assessor Conrad Comeaux tossed his name into the hat to join the transition team. Comeaux says he was a council member when the council was split into five city and seven parish members.

Comeaux more than likely has a sense of what’s up ahead. “I served 12 years on the parish council. The parish council was a predecessor to the consolidated government,” Comeaux explained.

Robideaux figures 8 out of the 10 available seats were going to men.

“The job will be deciding how do we split some departments in terms of allocation for funds,” councilwoman Nanette Cook added.

The mayor-president recently increased the team from 10 to 14 to ensure a diversified group.

LCG’s Chief Communications Director Cydra Wingerter says Cook has confirmed her interest along councilwoman Liz Hebert.

“I feel like it’s going to take some work to make it work. This new charter amendment, which I think is wonderful to have the separation of the two in terms of representation; but I do think there are going to be some issues that they will have to face. I want to be a part of it,” Cook said.

The Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters confirms the qualifying dates for the new council seats remains August 6 -8.



