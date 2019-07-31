LCG explains its hire of convicted former Housing Authority director

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Walter Guillory began employment as LCG Department of Parks and Recreation’s athletic program supervisor on July 2, 2019.

In 2014, Guillory pleaded guilty in federal court to taking the bribes through donations.

According to LCG chief communications officer Cydra Wingerter, Guillory “disclosed his prior felony conviction to LCG during the application process”

His annual salary in the new role is $56,850.77. According to LCG, Guillory took the legal steps, including a required civil service test, in the application process for the Parks and Recreation position.

“Mr. Guillory is not prohibited by law or the Civil Service Rules from being employed as the Athletics Programs Supervisor because of his prior conviction,” Wingerter said on the behalf of LCG.

This is according to Civil Service Rule V, Section 2.2, provides that an application for employment shall be rejected if “the applicant has been previously dismissed from the public service for delinquency or misconduct within the past seven years preceding the application filing deadline,” LCG stated.

Guillory’s application was not rejected by LCG because “he had not been dismissed from public service within the seven years preceding the application deadline of May 10, 2019.”

Guillory’s role within the Parks and Recreation Department is to assume responsibilty of day-to-day administrative tasks within the athletics department.

“He is not in charge of contract bids or disbursing public funds,” LCG added.

