LCG breaks ground on Frem Boustany Dr. extension

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Consolidated Government crews have broken ground on the Frem Boustany Drive extension project.

The two-lane boulevard is being built from East Farrel Road to the Vineyard subdivision.

It’s a $2 million project.

It should take a year or year and-a-half to complete.

Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, Council member Liz Hebert, and public works crews were on hand for Friday’s groundbreaking.

The Frem Boustany extension is meant to provide some relief from the upcoming Kaliste Saloom Road widening project.

“It’s really going to alleviate traffic off of Kaliste Saloom,” said LCG District 8 Council member Liz Hebert.

“It’s going to allow another option of exit for the homes in this area which is especially important during the Kaliste Saloom construction and that’s why there was such a rush to get this road completed.”

Hebert said future plans call for Frem Boustany to be extended to Vincent Road.