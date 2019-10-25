Law enforcement agencies accepting old medication, Juuls and vapes on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Law enforcement agencies across Acadiana will be taking back medicine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can drop off any old medication and stay completely anonymous.

“You can come and bring your prescription medications that maybe you didn’t use, you didn’t finish, or might be expired,” Valerie Ponseti with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Law enforcement agencies say the prescription drug drop-off box is a way to get drugs like opioids off the street.

“You don’t want those drugs to get into the wrong hands. Children, friends and family could get into those prescriptions that you might not even be thinking are still in your medicine cabinet,” Ponseti said.

“Let’s say somebody knows that they have an ill family member, and that person is on a lot of different medications. They may target that person and try to steal that person’s medicine,” Maj. Ginny Higgins with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The last drug drop-off day was in April, and law enforcement agencies across the country collected 469 tons of medication.

“A lot of people say, ‘well, I flushed it down the toilet,’ but that ends up contaminating our water system. So we encourage people to dispose of it properly,” Higgins said.

Starting tomorrow, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office will accept Juul e-cigarettes and vaping devices too.

“You can bring your vaping device and the cartridge and also dispose of those if you want to quit your Juul,” Ponseti said.

Once the medications and smoking devices are collected, law enforcement agencies turn them over to the DEA to be properly destroyed.

“It eliminates something for the environment. It eliminates access drugs being on the street. It eliminates you having to deal with that in your home,” Higgins said.