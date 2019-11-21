Live Now
Lauren Daigle to perform national anthem at college football national championship game in NOLA

Local
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 1, 2019 file photo, Lauren Daigle poses in the press room with the award for top christian artist, top christian song for “You Say,” top christian album for “Look Up Child, “at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Daigle is nominated for six awards at the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards. In the nominations announced Wednesday, Aug. 14, Daigle led the list of artists nominated for the awards show, to be held in Nashville on Oct. 15, with nods for artist of the year, song of the year and more. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Lauren Daigle will perform the National Anthem before the College Football National Championship Game in New Orleans on January 13.

The announcement was made via social media Wednesday.

Daigle will take the stage inside the Superdome for the post-season college football bowl game used to determine a national champion of the NCAA Division.

Daigle, a multi-platinum, two-time Grammy Award winning artist, was born and raised in Lafayette, Louisiana.

When representatives from the College Football Playoff association and local sports groups gathered in the dome, they also announced three days worth of activities associated with the college football playoff game.

In addition to the big game there will be three days worth of concerts and football experiences from the Convention Center to Woldenberg Park to Champions Square featuring groups like Trombone Shorty, Tim McGraw , Meghan Trainor and many others.

