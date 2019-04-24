Latino Pulse band performs at Festival Internationale

In 24 hours, Festival International 2019 will begin. A newcomer to the scene will be a band whose members live in Lafayette but each one is from a different country.

Latino Pulse will perform on at the festival on Sunday. The manager and keyboard player, Thanh-Mai Ngo says she’s french; her parents are from Vietnam and China.

Ngo met up with KLFY New 10’s Renee Allen at 201 Jefferson Street at The Platform at Dat Dog. “Salsa without boundaries. The most important thing for us is for people to enjoy the music, dance and smile. It’s what we are going to do on stage,” Ngo said.

Latino Pulse is said to be a story of encounters and music lovers who crossed multiple borders. She explains how the band came together unintentionally. “It’s been only a little more than a year that we started the band which was not supposed to be a band. We were just like playing around and jamming out on Sunday afteroons. It’s like a dream for me. It’s my American dream,” Ngo added.

Also, at The Platform at Dat Dog bands there will be bands performing during the days of the festival.