LARC’s Noel Acadien au Village opens November 30

LARC’s Noel Acadien au Village will open its doors and light up the sky with their displays beginning Saturday, November 30.

The 23-night Christmas festival fundraiser is held annually during the month of December to benefit LARC, a local non-profit organization benefiting persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

According to the organization, Noel Acadien au Village features half-a-million lights, including a fully lit Chapel, this year brings new animations, lighted holiday displays, live entertainment, carnival rides, local cuisine, photos with Santa, holiday shopping in the Christmas Store and much more.

It will be open nightly from 5:30-9:00 pm until Dec. 23 (weather permitting).

Advanced tickets are $8 online & at local Shop Rite locations. They are $10 at the gate.

All proceeds directly benefit LARC’s Acadian Village and the residential, vocational, and community supports and services at LARC.