LAOSFM: Jennings woman set house fire to get boyfriend out of house

A Jennings woman accused of starting a house fire Friday told investigators she did it to get her boyfriend out of her house, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

35 year old Jessica Lynn Landry was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail Friday on charges of aggravated arson.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, they began an investigation after the Jennings Fire Chief reported receiving an anonymous tip about a fire being suspicious in the 900 block of N Cutting Avenue in Jennings.

Witness statements revealed that Landry had been in an argument with her boyfriend and in the process of kicking him out of the house, unsuccessfully set the house on fire, the LAOSFM said.

A short while later, a 911 call was made to report an active fire at the home.

After assessing the scene, investigators determined the fire started in a bedroom.

During questioning, officials say Landry provided conflicting stories about the night’s timeline, and was placed under arrest for one count of aggravated arson, the LAOSFM said.

While being booked into jail, Landry confessed to investigators that she lit a blanket on fire that was covering a door to a bedroom because she was trying to get her boyfriend to leave.

Landry also admitted the minor burns she received occurred while she was trying to put the fire out, the LAOSFM said.