Lane weakens to a Category 3 hurricane in the Central Pacific

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hurricane Lane is now churning through the Central Pacific basin as a powerful Category 3 hurricane on a path toward the vicinity of the Hawaiian islands.

It weakened from a Category 4 to a Category 3 hurricane on Saturday evening, and the storm's intensity is expected to continue decreasing in the coming days.

At 5 a.m. Sunday, Lane was packing sustained winds of 120 mph with higher gusts.

The National Hurricane Center said Lane was centered about 890 miles east-southeast of Hilo and was moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend 25 miles from the center of the storm, while tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

The storm is the sixth named hurricane of the 2018 Pacific season,

As it's still very far away, it's too early to tell how the storm could affect the Hawaiian Islands, but the current forecast path takes it just to the south of the Big Island sometime Wednesday.

Forecasters are urging Hawaii residents to watch Lane closely as it continues to churn toward Hawaiian waters.