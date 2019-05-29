Lake Fausse Point State Park temporarily closed due to high water

LAKE FAUSSE POINT, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Parks has announced the temporary emergency closure of Lake Fausse Point State Park due to high water.

The water is reportedly affecting campsites, parking areas and boat launches.

Guest with cabin stays will be contacted by Reserve America, officials announced.

The park is expected to reopen Thursday, June 6, to allow time for clean-up and to determine if the opening of the Morganza Spillway will impact the park.

