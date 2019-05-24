Lake Charles woman charged with Cruelty to a Juvenile

Tracy Chesson

LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Lake Charles woman is behind bars charged with Cruelty to a Juvenile.

Calcasieu Parish deputies arrested 49-year old Tracy H. Chesson, Authorities say Chesson allegedly pulled her 10 year old son by the back of his neck and dragged him across the yard. During the investigation, detectives spoke with the suspect who appeared to be intoxicated and uncooperative.

Chesson was booked in the jail. Her bond was set at $5,000.

