Local

Lake Charles woman charged with Cruelty to a Juvenile

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 02:48 PM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 08:15 AM CDT

LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Lake Charles woman is behind bars charged with Cruelty to a Juvenile.

Calcasieu Parish deputies arrested 49-year old Tracy H. Chesson,  Authorities say Chesson allegedly pulled her 10 year old son by the back of his neck and dragged him across the yard.  During the investigation, detectives spoke with the suspect  who appeared to be intoxicated and uncooperative.

Chesson was booked in the jail.  Her bond was set at $5,000.  

 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center