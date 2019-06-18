Lake Charles Police release names in latest murder

The Lake Charles Police Department has released the names of the two victims from a weekend double homicide.

Zachary Reed, 16, and Donovan Citizen, 28, were found dead in a car just before midnight Friday night. Police say both had been shot.

This is just one of the several violent crimes in Lake Charles since the start of 2019.

“This is our 5th and 6th murder of the year,” Lt. Jeff Keenum with Lake Charles Police said. “So we are averaging one a month.”

The Lake Charles Police Department is not disclosing if this homicide investigation is gang-related, but ask for the public’s help in solving this crime.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now