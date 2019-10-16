Lake Charles PD: Lafayette man arrested on murder charge, other suspects connected

Anyone with additional information surrounding this crime is asked to call the Lake Charles Police Department (337) 491-1311.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A 31-year-old Lafayette man is facing one count of second degree murder in connection with a homicide investigation in Lake Charles.

On Wednesday, Kevin Braxton, turned himself in to the Lafayette Police Department on a warrant issued for his alleged involvement in the Oct. 1 murder.

Braxton’s bond was set at $1.25 million.

The arrest stems from a deadly shooting of 18-year-old Paulden Lewis on 5th Avenue in Lake Charles.

During the investigation, additional arrest warrants were issued for Brandon “Bleek” Jefferson, 24, of Lafayette, was identified and located in Lafayette Parish on October 7, authorities said.

Jefferson was later booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on active Lafayette warrants along with the warrant through the Lake Charles Police Department for second degree murder.

On October 8, warrants were obtained for two female suspects identified during the investigation. They were located on October 8 in Lafayette Parish and transported back to Lake Charles and later booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

Akeala Ellis, 35, of Lafayette, was arrested on an accessory an after the fact of second degree murder charge. Odessa Chavis, 29, of Lafayette, was arrested on the same charge

Jeremiah Richard, 26, of Lake Charles, was also identified as a suspect in this investigation, police said.