Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lake Charles man shoots taxi driver in face and steals vehicle on Thanksgiving Day

Local
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La., (KLFY) — A Lake Charles taxi driver was shot in the face on Thanksgiving Day as the shooter stole the taxi and fled to Texas before being caught, according to police.

On Thursday, Nov. 28, Lake Charles Police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Brentwood Street. The victim worked for a local taxi company and had traveled to that location to pick up a fare. When the victim arrived, the suspect shot the taxi driver and then took control of the vehicle after the victim exited of the vehicle. Police say the shooter then fled to Texas.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, the stolen vehicle was spotted heading eastbound on I-210 in Lake Charles. It fled when police tried to stop the vehicle. Police gave pursuit and tracked the stolen vehicle to the intersection of Illinois and West Walton streets.

The driver, Courtlyn Pete, 33, was arrested on, and police learned he was also the shooter. Earlier today (Monday), Pete faced charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal possession of stolen property, hit and run, flight from an officer, careless operation and operating a vehicle with a suspended license. His bond was set at $1.75 million, and he is currently being held at the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility.

The taxi driver was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories