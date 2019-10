LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KLFY)- A 63-year-old Lake Arthur man faces two counts of third degree rape, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 7, deputies with were contacted regarding a sexual assault complaint.

The victim, who is mentally handicapped, reportedly told deputies that the suspect assaulted them on two separate occasions, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Edgar Lavergne, was arrested Tuesday.

He is being held in the parish jail with no bond.