Lake Arthur man arrested for setting girlfriend’s truck on fire in parking lot of bar

A Lake Arthur man has been arrested for setting fire to his girlfriend’s truck while it was parked near an occupied bar.

47-year-old Scottie Allemand was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail on one count of aggravated arson.

Over the weekend, Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Officials say they contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office to assist with the investigation of a vehicle fire located in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of Highway 16 in Lake Arthur.

After assessing the scene, conducting witness statements and evaluating evidence, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and identified Allemand as a suspect in the case.

Allemand, who had already been taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies, admitted setting the fire following an argument with his girlfriend.

The truck was located a little more than ten feet from the bar at the time of the fire, which had two dozen patrons inside.