Lake Arthur man accused of beating woman, kicking her car

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KLFY)- An 18-year-old Lake Arthur man is accused of beating his girlfriend and kicking her car multiple times.

On July 20, 2019, Lake Arthur Police Department was called to the 700 block of Calcasieu Avenue in reference to a disturbance.

Officers arrived on scene and detained a suspect. Deputies later arrived and spoke with the alleged victim, who said her boyfriend had damaged her vehicle and hit her multiple times on the arms and face.

The car had obvious damage to the entire passenger side including scratches and dents that appears to have from from a shoe.

Brock Schexnider, 18, faces charges of battery of a dating partner and simple criminal damage to property.

He is being held in the parish jail with no bond.