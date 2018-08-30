LAGCOE expo moving from Lafayette to New Orleans in 2019

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved

LAGCO announced today it will host its next expo in New Orleans instead of Lafayette.

Officials say the move allows strategic growth for the organization. “The decision to host LAGCOE 2019 in New Orleans is rooted in our mission to cultivate economic growth in the energy industry by facilitating domestic and global business development,” says Greg Stutes, Chairman of LAGCOE’s Board of Directors. “A significantly larger venue will accommodate more exhibitors and an even larger attendee base. This promotes growth, diversity, and develops even more connections among Louisiana’s energy industry.”

LAGCOE officials say they remain committed to Lafayette and South Louisiana, specifically its volunteers, sponsors, exhibitors and partners throughout the region. LAGCOE offices and staff will remain in Lafayette and continue to develop new and innovative programming for members.