Lafayette’s newest K-9 officer enjoys eating Panda Express chicken, laying on couch

The Lafayette Police Department introduced its newest member today.

Meet Kane, LPD’s K-9 officer.

Kane was introduced during a meet and greet at the Petroleum Club.

Lafayette Crime Stoppers bought Kane for the police department.

It all came about when Lafayette Police responded to a burglary call and had to wait for the Lafayette Sheriffs office to bring their dog.

He is sure to be a great asset to the community.

“First and foremost, it’s the safety of the police officers, and as the officer told us, the dog is sort of that buffer between the police officer and the suspect.he can make a difference, and hopefully nobody gets hurt.”

His handler says the K-9 Kane likes Panda Express Chicken, belly rubs, and laying on the couch.



