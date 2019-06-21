Lafayette woman wanted for alleged felony theft in Church Point

CHURCH POINT, La.- Church Point Police Department is looking for suspect connected with an investigation of fraud on a local merchant. Police were contacted with a request for the investigation after the suspect along with accomplices purchased items for hundreds of dollars paid in a check and returned the items later for cash.

Upon investigation police learned that the checks were NSF or “not sufficient funds” and that the suspect actually committed theft by fraud on the merchant. The investigation also revealed that the suspect has a long history for fraud, forgery, and NSF checks, along with numerous drug arrest.

The suspect is wanted for alleged felony theft.

Church Point Police ask the public if anyone knows the location of the suspect, Rhonda M. Roy, 43, of Lafayette, La., to please contact your local Law Enforcement Agency.

The suspect is possibly residing in the Lafayette Area. Further investigation is continuing for the arrest of other suspects with her during the theft.

