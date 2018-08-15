Lafayette woman charged with arson after alleged domestic incident leads to house fire on Rena Drive Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dana St. Amant (Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - A Lafayette home was heavily damaged after a fire broke out late Tuesday night and investigators say it was intentionally set.

Firefighters responded to the intersection of Rena and Ayershire Drives at 8:41 p.m. after receiving several calls from eyewitnesses passing in front of the house.

Public Information Spokesman Alton Trahan says the flames damaged a transformer, causing a power outage in neighboring homes.

No one was inside of the home at the time of the fire and it was contained in approximately 25 minutes.

Fire investigators say the fire originated under the carport of the house and it was later determined to be related to a domestic incident that happened at the home earlier in the evening.

Trahan says the suspect, Dana St. Amant, is the girlfriend of the home's occupant and is alleged to have set the house on fire.

She was taken into custody and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a Simple Arson charge.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the blaze is asked to contact the Lafayette Fire Department at 337-291-8716.