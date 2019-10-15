1  of  4
Lafayette victim scammed online for over $22k by man in U.S. on expired Visa

A Nigerian man was arrested last week for allegedly stealing over $22k online from a victim in Acadiana, Attorney General Jeff Landry said.

27-year-old Vincent Izuchukwu Ezeocha of Nigeria was arrested on one count of bank fraud, one count of felony theft, and one count of money laundering.

Operating out of Chicago, Landry said, Ezeocha allegedly contacted the Lafayette victim while purporting to be a New Mexico merchant with whom the victim had previously done business.

Ezeocha allegedly arranged for another transaction and used Chicago bank accounts to route the illicit funds to himself. The New Mexico merchant had previously suffered a network intrusion that compromised the merchant’s email database, Landry said.  

“The sanctuary city of Chicago harbored this criminal, and another citizen of Louisiana has unfortunately been victimized by an illegal immigrant,” Landry said.

“I am grateful to our law enforcement partners for working with my office to apprehend Mr. Ezeocha.”

On Monday, LSP stopped Ezeocha for speeding in Tangipahoa Parish and determined Ezeocha was wanted by the LBI for felony charges in Lafayette Parish, at which time he was booked in Tangipahoa as a fugitive for LBI.

Ezeocha was then transferred and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and booked on a $50k theft bond and no bond on the money laundering and bank fraud charges.

A detainer has been placed on Ezeocha by HSI.

