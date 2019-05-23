Lafayette Transit System Memorial Day holiday closure
(LCG)- Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Public Works, Transit Division has announced today, due to the official Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 27, 2019, LTS bus services, including Daytime, Night Owl, and Para-Transit will not provide service.
Offices will be closed; however, approved riders of the Para-Transit system will be able to schedule rides.
Regular scheduled transit services will resume on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
The LTS employees wish everyone a safe and happy holiday!
For questions call the Lafayette Transit Business Office at (337) 291-8570
