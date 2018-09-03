Lafayette transit closed on Labor Day; Trash pick-up will run as scheduled

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Public Works, Transit Division has announced that due to the official Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 3, 2018, Lafayette Transit System (LTS) will not provide service, including Daytime, Night Owl, Ride Acadiana and Para-Transit.

The LTS offices will also be closed on this day.

Regular scheduled transit services will resume on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

Trash pick-up services will run as regularly scheduled. There will be no interruption of service due to the holiday.