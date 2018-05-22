Lafayette to play host to first annual South Louisiana Songwriters Festival and Workshop

(LAFAYETTE, LA) — Get ready to get the inside scoop on the stories behind the stories at the first annual South Louisiana Songwriters Festival and Workshop (SOLO) happening May 22 to 27, 2018, in Lafayette. The new event combines a workshop portion that will bring together established and aspiring songwriters in a retreat-style atmosphere for four days of mentoring, creating and collaborating as well as a performance portion in the form of a weekend festival.

The new event stems from a collaboration between Lafayette’s CREATE initiative and the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation. The Foundation presents similar annual workshops in the UK but this is the first one to be held in the US. Lafayette was chosen for its rich culture, relaxed nature and abundance of musical talent. This combination produces an atmosphere that inspires creativity.

Acclaimed songwriter Mary Gauthier will co-curate the workshop. Her most recent and tenth album titled Rifles & Rosary Beads features eleven of the songs co-written with and for wounded veterans.

The educational workshop component will be followed by a two-day, 6 stage festival focused on great music and featuring workshop attendees such as honorary ambassador for The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation Kimmie Rhodes, local and visiting songwriters including Jim Lauderdale, Mark Broussard, Dylan LeBlanc, Zachary Richard, Mark Meaux and many more.

SOLO will be an event unlike any other in Lafayette. Its Festival-goers will undoubtedly be the first to hear new and unedited material, to witness the dawn of transformative collaborations between creators, be the first audience in the world to give feedback on the songs born from this creative journey happening right here in South Louisiana.