LAFAYETTE: Summer Reading Kickoff and Bicycle Safety Festival a stellar success

LAFAYETTE, LA. (LPL)- The Lafayette Public Library celebrated its annual Summer Reading Kickoff on Saturday, June 1st in conjunction with the Bicycle Safety Festival. Cycling and reading enthusiasts of all ages enjoyed a fun jump, book walk, live music by School of Rock, Schoolhouse Safari petting zoo, as well as fun crafts by many community organizations. The events were held at the Main Library and nearby Parc Putnam and the sunny weather attacted hundreds of visitors to the downtown area.

Broussard & David, in partnership with Lafayette Consolidated Government and BikeLafayette, is partnered to host the fourth annual Bicycle Safety Festival. Visitors that completed a bicycle safety course were entered to win a free bicycle, courtesy of Broussard & David and Hub City Cycles, that was given away at the close of the event.

Children, teens and adults can join the Summer Reading Program now through July 31 at any library location or online at LafayettePublicLibrary.beanstack.org. Read your favorite books, attend library programs, and earn prizes! The Summer Reading Program’s theme this summer is space to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing. For details about the Summer Reading Program, visit LafayettePublicLibrary.org/summer.

