Lafayette sign in Parc Sans Souci painted in Pride movement colors

One day after losing the battle to declare the month of June Pride Month, supporters of LGBTQ rights are back at it again.

Before Tuesday’s vote, they received permission to paint the Lafayette sign downtown in the colors that represent the Pride movement.

“So thanks to all the supporters and members of PFLAG that donated,” PFLAG vice president Hannah Boni said.

Boni says they may have been allowed to paint the Lafayette sign, but she’s still disappointed the resolution failed. “We had 4 out of 7 votes of the council members that were there last night. Maybe next time all the council members will show up.”

Dylan Pontif was the reader for the ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ event that also failed at the council level.

Pontif was at the council meeting Tuesday.

“It was lovely to hear councilman Boudreaux and what he said. I think he spoke for a lot of us and those who voted. I just think it’s disheartening with the vote they chose to have.”

Pontif says the vote just means there’s more work to do and more unity to have. “It’s just things like this that sends a positive message. It just takes a couple of people in our community and our allies to make it happen,” Pontif added.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now