Lafayette Shooting Police investigation

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 07:06 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 07:07 AM CDT

The Lafayette police are investigating a Wednesday early morning shooting that happen on Carlton Drive. The Lafayette police says they arrived at a home on Carlton Drive that's where they find Carneil Edmond who was injured while during the initial investigation officers arrested John Broussard, Tiage Hudson, and Edmond Broussard which they are facing several charges including aggravated second degree battery with a firearm and possession of marihuana, Hudson and Edmond face charges as well. 

 

