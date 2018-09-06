Lafayette Shooting Police investigation Video

The Lafayette police are investigating a Wednesday early morning shooting that happen on Carlton Drive. The Lafayette police says they arrived at a home on Carlton Drive that's where they find Carneil Edmond who was injured while during the initial investigation officers arrested John Broussard, Tiage Hudson, and Edmond Broussard which they are facing several charges including aggravated second degree battery with a firearm and possession of marihuana, Hudson and Edmond face charges as well.