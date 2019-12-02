Lafayette residents want change after another late night shooting on Moss Street

“Anywhere you go it’s like that. It’s up to the politicians, mayors, chiefs to come into your communities, ride around and talk to the people. People are jusy trying to live,” Tony Kennerson, concerned resident, says.

Residents and neighbors around Moss Street are tired of all the violence in their neighborhoods.

They want a change to make the neighborhoods safer and more inviting to visitors.

“Kennerson explains, “Come together, talk to the brothers in the community so we can make it safer for our kids.”

Late Saturday evening, gunshots erupted on Moss Street causing more concern for residents in the community.

Kennerson says, “What I heard is about 3 or 4 gunshots.”

According to Lafayette Police Department, a 36-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after an altercation with a neighbor led to a shooting.

Concerned neighbor, Tony Kennerson says the change to stop all violence in neighborhoods starts at home.

“Talk to them, talk a lot more, be more involved. It would be a better and safer place,” Kennerson adds.