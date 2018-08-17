Lafayette resident who lived in same home for over 90 years gets free home makeover

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - One Lafayette resident has lived in the same home for over 90 years and it's now receiving a free makeover. It's all thanks to a few community members.

Alma Scott moved into, what we call now, the Mccomb Veazey Neighborhood when she was two years old. Mrs. Scott is now 96 and had no desire to leave her childhood memories behind.

For 94 years, Mrs. Scott grew up, married and raised kids in the same home her parents lived. In 1963, she and her husband rebuilt it. This summer, her son made efforts to help clean up the place but didn't have enough funds to do so. Word got out on the streets and local painters showed up to her doorstep with supplies and a goal to bring the deteriorated place back to life. Mrs. Scott said she is beyond thankful because this will always be home to her.

"I don't want to go nowhere else. I love this corner,' said Scott.

Josh Edmond with Unique Painting and Donald Griffin with Razors Painting has a crew of only four people, pressure washing, scraping and painting the home. Edmond said he was touched by Mrs. Scott's story when he heard the news.

"I was overwhelmed. Overwhelmed in a good way because to be 96 years old, to see things from different time frames of your life and still to be a living testimony today, and still be able to walk out and see what's going is a blessing," said Edmond.

The crew hopes this becomes a snowball effect in the community. They're now launching a program, with plans of doing three homes next year.

Anyone interested in volunteering their time for future projects can contact Josh Edmond at 337-296-9377.