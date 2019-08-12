Lafayette Regional Airport receives $2 million grant

WASHINGTON (U.S. Department of Commerce) – Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2 million grant to the Lafayette Airport Commission in Louisiana, to help construct and rehabilitate parking facilities at the Lafayette Regional Airport. The grant, to be matched with $3.38 million in local investment, is expected to help create 82 jobs.

“Revitalizing America’s infrastructure is a critical priority for the Trump Administration,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “As Lafayette Regional Airport builds its new passenger terminal, the Department of Commerce applauds the local leadership that will help make the project a success.”



“The Lafayette airport is an important transportation hub for South Central Louisiana,” said Senator Kennedy. “This grant is a great investment into the functionality of the airport, improving operations and commerce at the airport.”

“This grant creates jobs and increases the ease of use for travelers at Lafayette Regional Airport,” said Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. “This is good for Lafayette’s economy and community.”



“This is another hard-fought investment for the new terminal project at Lafayette Regional,” said Congressman Clay Higgins. “These infrastructure upgrades will greatly benefit South Louisiana. We’ll continue working with our local and state partners to deliver necessary resources and move this project toward completion.”

The funding for this project will support the rehabilitation and construction of parking lots needed to serve the Lafayette Regional Airport’s new passenger terminal building. This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Acadiana Planning Commission (APC). EDA funds APC to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

